Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Dana from Colorado

Today’s Bombshell can juggle it all. Behold Dana from Denver, Colorado.

She writes, “I lived in New York for 13 years then married a rancher. I would describe my style as city meets prairie because I went from hailing taxis to shoeing horses and my style had to adapt!”



“I love rustic leathers layered with texture. Classic plaids with pretty details and prints. Hats, belts and shoes make my look. And alway Ruby Woo by m.a.c. However my favorite accessory is my wonderful son.”

“Thank you for your consideration, your blog inspires❤️.”



View more pics below:

Wow, Dana! Your energy and creativity is contagious! Love your ability to adapt wherever you go.

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @the_luxe_mom or website theluxemom.com.

What do you think?

What do you think of Dana from Colorado? HOT! SHE’S A BOMBSHELL NICE STYLE, BUT NOT QUITE A BOMBSHELL SOME HITS, SOME MISSES NOT GOOD, BUT NOT BAD HMM…NAH! pollcode.com free polls

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.