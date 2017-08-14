Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Charmaine from New York

Happy Monday!

Today’s Bombshell is New York native, Charmaine.



She writes, “My name is Charmaine and I run a fashion and lifestyle blog called Charmant Style.”



” As a New York City native, fashion and style always fascinated me, but it wasn’t until my time in college that I began to take it seriously. “



” I scored two summer internships at J.Crew corporate and the rest was history. I started blogging in my free time, which afforded me cool opportunities within the industry, and I became an Assistant Buyer for Bloomingdale’s Corporate after graduation.”



” I was finally working in my dream industry, but I was at a cross roads because it didn’t seem like the industry was interested in catering to people like me. The lack of representation of curvy women, and women of color broke my heart. That’s why I started blogging!”



” My long-term goal is to empower women of all shapes and backgrounds by creating an inclusive platform focused on bridging the gap between fashion and the every-day woman. If you’d like to keep up with my blog, check out my website www.charmainecharmant.com and follow me on Instagram @charmantstyle.”





Ow! You better work it! Represent for the Curvy cuties. I love your all black looks the best.

See more at www.charmainecharmant.com and @charmantstyle.

What do you think?

What do you think of Charmaine from New York? HOT! SHE’S A BOMBSHELL! NICE STYLE, BUT NOT QUITE A BOMBSHELL SOME HITS, SOME MISSES NOT GOOD, BUT NOT BAD HMM…NAH! pollcode.com free polls

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.