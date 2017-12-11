Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Carrie from Houston

Happy Monday!

Today’s Bombshell is Carrie aka @poppinista from Houston, TX.

She writes, “I would describe my style as confident, multi-faceted, and distinguished.”

“I was given my nickname POPPiNiSTA because my people would always refer to me as a ‘poppin fashionista’!”

“My favorite part about having my own sense of personal style is inspiring others to feel confident through the use of fashion and wardrobing. I feel my style represents who I am and the mood that I’m in from day to day, which makes dressing up and being a ‘Fashion Bombshell’ no matter where I go so much fun!”

