Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Beatriz from NYC

Today’s Bombshell sizzles with style. Behold, Beatriz from New York City.

She writes, “My favorite part about New York City is the freedom we have to express ourselves thru culture, fashion and our hair. Every day I wake up and am able to express how I feel and my personality thru my style which I consider street chic.”

“I’m a tomboy with an addiction to sneakers & a good sweatsuit but I also love a good high shoe & a sexy black dress. It’s all about balance. I love mixing high-end brands with more cost-efficient brands & even second-hand items (gems) I find at thrift stores.”

“To me, it’s not about how much something cost or the money value but how you can add your swag to it. Hood Chic, Street Style, Street Chic, Cute and Comfortable is the best way for me to describe my personal style.”

