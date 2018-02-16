Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Lady Eccentrik from London

Happy Friday!

Today’s Bombshell of the day is definitely one to turn heads. Behold, Lady Eccentrik from London.

She writes, “I understand that my dress code might be a little eccentric but Im hoping you see the beauty within.”

View more looks below:

So stunning! Your looks are so polished and unique. Love it!

Learn more about this Bombshell on Instagram @ladyeccentrikb

What do you think?

What do you think of Lady Eccentrik from London?

 
