Fashion Bomber of the Week: Vote for Our Best Bomber!

Happy Friday!

This week’s Bombers’ were on a new level of swag and debonair styles. We adored each ones uniqueness, but we have to decide who was our most stylish bomber this week. Let’s take a walk down memory lane on each Bomber’s best looks, then vote to decide who stole the show this week!

Remember Mohamed (@boon.vivant) from Paris? His style exudes top notch swag! He racked up 976 likes on our Instagram.

I love how he makes all black look so fashionable with a pop of color!

The smooth brother, Akief (@akiefsheriff ) who’s based in Philly/New York. He tallied up 1, 146 likes on our Instagram.

Smooth yet edgy! I’m feelin’ the way he mixes prints and adds layers throughout his looks. Dope!

The dapper gentlemen with unique taste goes to our Wednesday Bomber, George (@stuylin) from Brooklyn! The stylish gentleman scored 808 likes on our Instagram.

This Bomber has a level of confidence that is unmatched! He knows how mix and match bold hues, funky prints, with dashing hats and bags!

The classy Jovel (@jovelroystan) from Brooklyn was our Thursday Bomber who brought effortlessly suave looks to the forefront! He received 390 likes on our Instagram.

What’s dope about this gentleman’s style is that he can rock a bold outerwear ensemble paired with subtle threads for a cleaner look. Nice!

Who do you think will take the crown as this week’s Fashion Bomber of the Week?

Who was our most stylish Bomber of the Week? Mohamed from Paris Akief Based in Philly/New York George from Brooklyn Jovel from Brooklyn pollcode.com free polls

