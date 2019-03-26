Fashion Bomber of the Day: From Dallas, TX

Today’s Fashion Bomber of the day is Deveja  @_djuice from Dallas, TX.

This classy bomber is a photographer yet he’s a muse of his own. Love the prints and bold hues!

Learn more about this Bomber on his website www.devejawebb.com.

