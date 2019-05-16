Fashion Bomber of the Day: @chinesejcan

Happy Hump Day Fashionistas! Today’s Fashion Bomber of the day goes to the very dapper @chinesejcan from sunny Los Angles, California. He has mastered the skill of versatility in his wardrobe selections. We admire that about his style. He wears suits, tees, sweats and then some. Providing his own signature twist when it comes to trends in clothing and accessories.
Check out his Instagram and tell us what looks insipire you. Tag us with your inspirations using the hashtag #fashionbombdaily, you may also submit your style to submissions@fashionbombdaily.com for a great chance to be featured as our Fashion Bomber or Bombshell of the week!