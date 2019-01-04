Fashion Bomber of the Day: Chidi from New York

Happy Friday!

We are starting 2019 off right with a sophisticated Fashion Bomber of the day. Behold, @sir.chidi from NY.

Okay, we see you! We are feelin’ your edgy yet dapper style.

View more looks below:

Learn more about this Bomber on Instagram @sir.chidi

What do you think?

What do you think of @sir.chidi from LA?

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.

Select photos by: @travisgeterphoto, @dennisclarkphotography, @tonybeephoto, @basiabowens, @apuje