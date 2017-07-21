Fashion Bomber of the Day: Omar from Boston

Happy Friday!

Today’s Bomber is Omar from Boston.

He writes, “My Name Is Omar Parkman From Boston, Massachusetts. I’d describe my Style As Classic And Timeless. Im inspired By Pieces Throughout History. Such as the Victorian era, Harlem Renaissance And More.”

“My style Is Very Versatile, one minute I’ll be walking down newburry street in a full 3 piece suit, the next I’m in a hipster Outfit I got from the thrift store.”

You are too sharp Omar! Love how you style your hats with your looks!

To learn more about this Bomber visit his Instagram @thereal_chuck_bass.

