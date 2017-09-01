Fashion Bomber of the Day: Jamar from North Carolina

Happy Friday!

Today’s Bomber is Jamar from North Carolina.

He writes, “I would describe my style as ‘Fluid Contemporary-Classic.’ Meaning, I tend to stick to classic menswear staples but I am not shy about weaving contemporary styles / trends into a look that I am aiming for.”

“There are many moving parts to what inspires my style from the detailing / art of individual pieces to pulling ideas from the commercialism of my everyday surroundings.”

“Most credible is my mood because that creates the impression I want to leave that day.”

Thanks Jamar! Your style is very trendy and well put together!

Learn more about this Bomber on Instagram @him_jaga.

