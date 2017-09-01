Fashion Bomber of the Day: Jamar from North Carolina

Happy Friday!
Today’s Bomber is Jamar from North Carolina.
He writes, “I would describe my style as ‘Fluid Contemporary-Classic.’ Meaning, I tend to stick to classic menswear staples but I am not shy about weaving contemporary styles / trends into a look that I am aiming for.”
“There are many moving parts to what inspires my style from the detailing / art of individual pieces to pulling ideas from the commercialism of my everyday surroundings.”
“Most credible is my mood because that creates the impression I want to leave that day.”
View more looks below:
Thanks Jamar! Your style is very trendy and well put together!
Learn more about this Bomber on Instagram @him_jaga.
What do you think?