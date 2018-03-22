We’re going to have lots of great speakers during Cocktails with Conversations with Claire DC, including two time Emmy Award winning celebrity stylist, Diandre Tristan.
A DC native, Diandre graduated from high school at 17, and went straight to college in Philadelphia, getting a degree in fashion design. He began his career styling Pepa from Salt N Pepa, and went on to style Kelly Price and Tamar Braxton before meeting Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts, one of morning television’s most beloved anchors.
8 years and 2 Emmy’s later, and he has a glowing career–and lots of advice to dish out to all you aspiring industry insiders. Learn more about his journey this Sunday, March 25th, at Conversations with Claire DC. Get your tickets at CWCDMV.eventbrite.com!
Fashion Bomb TV: A Day in the Life of Good Morning America Anchor Robin Roberts Stylist Diandre Tristan
