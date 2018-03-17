Fashion Bomb Kid of the Week: McKenzie Perry from DC

In anticipation of Conversations with Claire DC next weekend on 3/25, we’ve been featuring stylish kids from the DMV. After a week of cuties who hail from the area, we’ve tallied up the likes and little diva McKenzie was a reader favorite.

With over 1,200 likes on @FashionBombKids and over 6,500 likes on @FashionBombDaily, readers couldn’t get enough of this fierce bombshell in training. @keenekalena wrote,”She poses better than me. Come on baby girl.”

Miss McKenzie sure does know how to strike pose and serve face! She better work!!

Find more photos of this cutie on @perrypartyofthree and if you want your ovaries to burst some more follow @FashionBombKids!

If you are from the DMV and have a tot just as fierce and stylish send photos to bombshell@fashionbombdaily.com. If you’re in the area on 3/25, grab your ticket for Conversations with Claire before it sells out.