New Date for CWC DMV: Sunday March 25th, 2018 at MalMaison + Paul Wharton, Shateria Moragne-El, Diandre Tristan, and More!

Happy Sunday, Bombers and Bombshells from the DMV!

We have some updates for you, so get your pens out! The first update? Cocktails and Conversations with Claire DMV will now be on Sunday March 25th vs. Saturday March 24th.



On Saturday, March 24th, the ‘March For Our Lives’ Gun control demonstration will be held in Washington DC. This political activation will of course draw many participants, supporters and spectators, and we would not want to distract anyone from this very sensitive topic and the opportunity to be apart this demonstration to end gun violence. With that said we have decided to move CWC to Sunday, March 25th.



Luckily our venue, MalMaison D.C. (located at 3401 K Street NW Washington, DC 20007) is more than happy to accommodate us!



So come on down for our VIP brunch, featuring a panel with D.C. Style expert and author Paul Wharton, Front Row designer Shateria El Moragne, and stylist Diandre Tristan from 1-3pm.







Stay from 3-6pm for cocktails, bites, and music by DJ JFK! Get your tickets now at CWCDMV.eventbrite.com. Prices will increase and we will sell out!

See you soon!