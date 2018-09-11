Fashion Bomb Daily Remembers Kyrzayda Rodriguez

On Sunday, September 9th, 2018, heaven gained another angel: Kyrzayda Rodriguez, known as simply @Kyrzayda_ on Instagram.



The 40-year-old mother, style blogger, and influencer, frequently featured on Fashion Bomb Daily for her effortless style, lost her battle to stomach cancer after several months. Instead of duck away from the cameras during her illness, she walked towards the lens, sharing her struggle with her adoring fanbase of over 400,000 followers.



On September 9th, her page featured a single post, saying, “You were someone who inspired so many people across the world. Not only were you an icon, you were an amazing daughter, mother and friend. Our hearts are broken to see you go. But we know you are no longer in pain and can now rest. Heaven has gained an Angel!”



As long time fans of Kyrzayda, we are sad to see her go, but pray that she rest in peace and power in Paradise.

