Fashion Bomb Daily Is Partnering with Food Delivery Service Eat Clean Bro To Give Away Two Gift Cards to Readers in Need

Fashion Bomb Daily has partnered with EatCleanBro.com to give away gift certificates to two readers in need.

Eat Clean Bro delivers fresh, delicious meals to homes in New York, New Jersey, and Atlanta! I have literally been living off of them during the quarantine. Unlike other food delivery services, they have been dispatching meals regularly–they’re a great option if you’re at home and don’t really love to cook!

We also recognize that some inner readership may have experienced financial difficulties or might be having trouble making ends meet–and we want to help out!

If you’d like to receive a gift card, leave a comment below describing how this card will help you out. Bonus if you leave a comment on our Facebook Page: Facebook.com/thefashionbomb!

We’ll be doing what we can to help our community during this time. We got y’all.

Smootches!