Fall Outfit Inspiration: Isabel Marant Voluminous Shoulder Top and Y/Project Denim Boots by @StyledByJovon_

Denim. A versatile material that is well love by all. This Fall season, it’s time to step away from your typical jean look and pull out your summer shorts! Pair them with denim boots and you got yourself a chic look. Balance the ‘fit with a voluminous shouldered top and some Midas-approved gold accessories.

The above outfit inspiration has been created by @StyledByJovon_

This eye catching top from Isabel Marant with oversized shoulders, higher neckline and velvet material is dubbed the Dixon Top. Issa splurge at $695 currently available on IsabelMarant.com.

The high cut, distressed denim shorts are from everybody’s favourite low-cost e-commerce bran Pretty Little Thing. Since sold out, however you can shop alternatives below:

The boots come from Parisian brand Y/Project. Oversized, slouchy and dark denim. A trend trifecta. Now, unfortunately the $1,56 over the knee boots have sold out but shop other denim boots for the look below:

Gold studded and embellished cat-eye sunnies from Gucci are $1,230. Available to splurge on Gucci.com

Fanny packs have managed to stick around through various seasons over the past few years. One of the most iconic styles? The Dior Oblique printed version. Get yours for $945 here.

The added Bomb Accessories are a mix of Dior and Cartier. Shop the look for less with the below: