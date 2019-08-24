Emily B Showed Off Her Wild Side in This Fashion Nova Dress!

Emily B consistently heats up our Instagram feeds with bomb, stylish looks! Recently, she was spotted in a chic animal print dress by Fashion Nova and it’s a look we can’t see to get over!
Emily B was rocking the “Always On Top” Wrap Dress, available at Fashion Nova for just $24.99! The brown snakeskin print dress midi dress features a surplice neckline and side tie detailing to show off your figure. Animal print is a popular trend at the moment and the brown snakeskin print makes it perfect for Fall. Show the world what you are working with and cop this dress here!