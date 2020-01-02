Cynthia Bailey Attends Toronto Carnival with Real Housewives of Atlanta In a Red & White Print Sai Sankoh Kaftan Available at FashionBombDailyShop.com

Reality Television heats up our winter chills with hot topics and of course fashion and style. Who else watches the amazing casts and reunions shows to see who wore what and whom best dressed?! We certainly do!

We love what Real House Wives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey, selected as her recent wardrobe choice for one of the latest episodes with her lovely cast mates at the Toronto Carnival. The top model, actress and chic diva wore one of our most popular style selections from our amazing Fashion Bomb Daily collection, exclusively hand picked by our wonderful EIC Claire Sulmers.

Cynthia stood out in a sleek red and white flowly giraffe print Saisankoh kaftan top. The star wore long golden brown goddess locs and trendy sandals complementing her look to perfection. Get her chic look here on Fashion Bomb Daily Shop now. Get a head start on your upcoming spring wardrobe for your next vacation on the beach, to wear in the comfort of your home or just running errands next season into summer! It’s a versatile must have!