Cutie Deyjah Harris is All Smiles in her Cobalt Blue Fashion Nova Sweater Set

Happy 1st day of the week everyone! Today we’ve got the perfect cure for any Monday Blues you may have encountered! Experience no guilt retail therapy by shopping with budget friendly Fashion Nova! Don’t stress for looks this holiday season! They’ve got your fashion fix for less!
Take a peek at this adorable sweater combo on lovely Miss. Deyjah Harris daughter of hiphop King T.I. Harris. She sported a cobalt blue matching sweater, mid length skirt and tube top by Fashion Nova. Her long brown, loose curls gave her major “mermaid” vibes. She’s a Princess for sure! Get her look now go to Fashion Nova for similar looks we found for the season.