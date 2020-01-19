Comme Des Garçons Puts Male Models in Hilarious Cornrow Wigs for Fall 2020 Show

Comme des Garçons equipped their male models in lace front cornrow wigs for their Fall 2020 show.

Anyone familiar with the intricate art form of ‘laying’ lace wigs would find these photos completely laughable. From the hairlines starting in the middle of the forehead, to the unsecured, exposed lace, to baby hairs flipped and curled (?), these hairstyles are beyond hilarious.

As for the inspiration behind the styles and what the team at CDG were thinking: we have no idea. As I’ve learned with lace wigs, either you do it right or face extreme ridicule.

These models would have been better off just sporting their natural hair (which you can see through the lace–they couldn’t even get wig caps?!? Or some Got2B or Ghost Bond?!?).

Paging Faby’s Award winner Arrogant Tae!

What do you think?

For next time, models, get the following to install your units properly: