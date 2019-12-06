Best of 2019: Hairstylist of the Year, including Tokyo Stylez, Kim Kimble, Alonzo Arnold, Neal Farinah, Ursula Stephens & more + RSVP to The Faby’s December 13th in NYC!

We are exactly one week away from The Faby’s, our Inaugural Awards show! At the event, we will be celebrating some of the most bomb people in the fashion and beauty industry. RSVP at TheFabys.eventbrite.com!

Next up in our Best of 2019 roundup: Hairstylist of the Year! From wigs to weaves to braids, the hairstylists below created memorable looks, displaying their undeniable talents on a range of Bombshells.

1. Tokyo Stylez

Tokyo Stylez is a certified celebrity hair guru, providing impeccable hairstyles to his glitzy, high profile clients, Cardi B and Kylie Jenner.

Tokyo’s signature looks include bone straight tresses in blonde or black (which Tokyo dubs “eye candy”) along with other amazing textures and arrays of various colors. Tokyo’s amazing wig work merits a well deserved spot on our list.

2. Alonzo Arnold



Alonzo Arnold is a master of the craft of “custom wigs in every flavor.” Arnold has celebrity clients such as Porsha Williams, Meegan the Stallion, but Arnold’s biggest muse might be Arnold himself.

Arnold consistently slays the ‘Gram with wigs that have you wondering, “What Lace?”–with bomb outfits to match.

3. Kim Kimble

Kim Kimble is a veteran when it comes to tresses & black girl magic. She has devoted clients on her list including Beyonce, Tyra Banks, Nicki Minaj, Mary J. Blige, Kerry Washington, and countless others. Take a look at some bomb looks @KimbleHairCare created in 2019:

4. Neal Farinah

Neal Farinah is an undeniable talent in the celebrity hair game. His A list clientele includes the one & and only Queen Bey herself, Beyoncé, the Queen of Hip Hop Soul, Mary J Blige, and Nicki Minaj.

A trailblazer and a trendsetter, he popularized extreme inches on Nicki Minaj, wet & wavy beach hair as spied in Drunk in Love, and many more.

5. Nikki Nelms



Nikki Nelms was listed in the 2017 issue of Vogue magazine as “the Celebrity Hairstylist Who’s Changing the Black Hair Conversation.” Stylist to celebrities like Zoe Kravitz, Janelle Monae, Tracee Ellis Ross, Solange, and Yara Shahidi, there is no explanation needed, the photos alone of gorgeous intricate braids and sharp boy cuts immediately capture our imagination.

6. Lacy Redway



Lacy Redway, another diva of hairstyling, studied her craft at The Aveda Institute in Manhattan. Shortly thereafter, her career took off. Her talent has garnered her a glittering client list that includes Jourdan Dunn, Priyanka Chopra, Tracee Ellis Ross, Laura Harrier, Tessa Thompson, and more.

7. Vernon Francois

Vernon Francois speaks of hair as a journey, and rightly so. A woman’s hair is definitely her crown. Francois is a global hair stylist and educator, and a true genius in the natural hair care arena, styling clients like Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Mindy Kaling, Melina Matsoukas, Willow Smith, and the list goes on.

8. Chris Appleton



Chris is the Apple of any woman’s eye when it comes to hair styling. The icon gives us the gorgeous looks we’ve seen on celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian.

He has 1 million followers on Instagram, and we can see why.

9. Larry Jah Sims



Larry Jah Sims is the celebrity hair stylist to lovely divas such as Gabrielle Union, Zendaya, Dania Gurira, Sanaa Lathan, and Regina King. His dexterity with natural hair is worthy of note!

10. Theo Barrett



Theo Barrett has taken black hair styling by storm. Styling clients like Rah Ali & EIC of Fashion Bomb Daily, Claire Sulmers, his style looks are in high demand. Other regulars include Cynthia Bailey, Nene Leakes, Angela Simmons and many more.

11. Ursula Stephen

Ursula Stephen is the visionary hairstylist who created some of the most style shifting haircuts for Rihanna in her early career. Remember when Rihanna chopped it all off and went for that chic short asymmetrical cut with touches of blond streaks? That was Ursula!

Her celebrity clientele continues to expand with wonder women like Kerry Washington, Laverne Cox, Zendaya, M J Rodriguez, Mary J. Blige, Tiffany Haddish, and more keeping Ursula on speed dial.

12. Nai’vasha Johnson

SAG BTS beauty Yara Shahidi Credit: Courtesy Nai’Vasha Johnson

Naivasha is responsible for big bold braids seen on Alicia Keys, fluffy coils turn architectural wonders on Tracee Ellis Ross.

The curly hair queen, her work as also been spied on Storm Reid, Yara Shahidi, and Hannah Bronfman.

13. Arrogant Tae

Arrogant Tae is one of the top wig masters in the game, and laces clients like Nicki Minaj, Dreamdoll, JT From the City Girls, Blac Chyna and more with colorfully hued and classic perruques that offer a variety of moods and personalities.

