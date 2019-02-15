Claire’s Life: My #NYFW Recap with Milano di Rouge, Rich the Kid and More Wearing Shop XIIC, Laura Faye, The Haus NYC, and More!

So Fashion Week is over!

It was a busy past few days with shows, interviews, photo shoots, and more.

On Day 1, I attended the Tadashi Shoji show at Spring Studios in an Iconic tee by The Haus NYC, along with patent pants and a blazer by Elegant by Alice:







That night, I switched into an Iconic sweatshirt by The Haus NYC to interview Rich the Kid.



Full video coming soon…!

Day 2 was pretty mild temperature wise, so I slipped on a purple wrap dress by Hanifa Official to take in the Hong Kong Fashion show.



The dress had a high slit, so I opted for printed Balenciaga boots and accessorized with a Laura Faye clutch.



Day 3, the temperature dipped! It was all about a Daniel’s Leather coat, a newspaper print dress by the Vault by Sacha, and a Dior Book Tote from Glamshock.com.

Glamshocked allows you to rent current season bags at a reasonable monthly rate. Get a discount on your first trial month using the code THEBOMBLIFE!



Day 4, I interview Philly Bombshell Milano di Rouge for an episode of Fashion Bomb TV! Hanifa was on deck again, along with a coat from Cream x NYC:



Milan and I took in the LaQuan Smith show (which was amazing!).



Get her look from MilanoDiRouge.com and my look at Hanifa.co.



Day 5, I went with another Hanifa look: A blue suit topped off by a Daniel’s Leather coat:



Day 6, I dialed it down with an Imare Boutique shirt, Rayar Jeans, a coat from Lavish Furs, and sunglasses by Vuli Wear (use the code V20 for 20% off at Vuliwear.com).





I changed later that day into a blazer by Ashhsa Collection, and Claire Jeans and an Olayemii bag from FashionBombDailyShop.com.



And on the last day, I rocked a sweater by Shop IIXC to take in Aisha McShaw’s show:



I stayed busy! But it was fun. Which look was your fave?

*With the exception of a few accessories, I’m wearing all black designers.

**I literally just decided to go to Paris for Fashion Week February 25th-March 5th! If you’d like to sponsor one of my looks for a feature on Instagram and here on the site, email bookclairesulmers@gmail.com.

Images: @VizualApe and @JayGoGetIt_