Kelly Rowland was an instant hit on the red carpet at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival as she attended the premiere of the French film, ‘Marcello Mio.‘

The “Coffee” singer, looked absolutely sensational as she arrived on the scene in a blazing red custom Anamika Khanna gown, styled by Wilford Lenov.

The Indian couturier that Rowland wore is known for her excellent craftsmanship, and she’s “dedicated to revitalizing India’s handmade traditions, and empowering artisans.”

Her strapless chiffon dress had a loose bodice and was delicately draped, with a long train for a sartorial entrance. She reigned supreme with diamond jewels by Messika, that looked fitting for a queen.

When it came down to her silver metallic pumps and clutch, perhaps Jimmy Choo was the most elegant choice.

With natural beauty, and skillful talents, Kelly always exudes a sense of strength and confidence that we admire.

Her glam was brilliantly done by Kilian Paris Make-up Creative Director, Sir John and her new and improved blonde bob haircut styled by UK hairstylist, @hausofshee was a head-turner.

Kelly Rowland looked stunning at the Cannes Film Festival, and when you stay in your power of what makes you “YOU,” it show’s and exudes from within. Kelly is undoubtedly killing the game!

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ IG Reproduction