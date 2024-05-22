Exquisite, ethereal, and enchanting, the Combs Twins attended their senior prom over the weekend and they both embodied beauty, and regality.

Despite the recent news and video that CNN released pertaining to their father, Diddy Combs abusing singer Cassie back in 2016, the twins didn’t allow the unfortunate incident to steal their spotlight.

Posing in front of a Lamborghini truck, courtesy of Kimora Lee Simmons, the 17-year-olds smiled from ear to ear in matching black Kellie Ford dresses that were characterized with a pearl embellished corset bodices, and black layered tulle skirts.

When it came down to their shoe candy, the twins open toe studded platforms were elegant and added cohesion to their fabulous gowns.

Resembling their beautiful late mother, Kim Porter, Jessie and D’Lila couldn’t have looked more gorgeous with their rhinestone eye-shadow, and superb make-up that was applied to perfection.

The back of their corset gowns featured black lace threaded through the grommets that felt magical and fairy-tail like. Did anyone say Cinderella?

We’re sure the Combs family is so happy to bask in this celebratory moment with Jessie and D’Lila, and we know that their mother Kim Porter is smiling down on them!

Photo Credit: @Kellieford