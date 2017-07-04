Claire’s Life: Happy 4th! Shop It Up At Moschino With FBD’s Exclusive Discount Code

Happy 4th of July! I’m kicking it in LA, waiting for everyone to wake up, lol! I’m still on East Coast time, so have been waking up like clockwork at 6am!

Things are still sleepy here in Lalaland, so decided to give you a quick rundown of my day yesterday!

I was blessed to host an IG live segment at the Moschino store at 8933 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048!



I chopped it up with Fashion Bomb Daily fans, uncovering some of the hottest looks in the store! Behold, a few fun 4th of July themed looks:





Hot! or Hmm…?

If you see anything you like, you’re in luck! You can use the code MO4th for 50% off select items. Call Moschino’s LA store at 310-860-1600 or their New York store at 212-226-8300 to redeem. The offer expires this Saturday!

Thank you to the Moschino LA team for having me!



Happy Shopping and Happy 4th!



*For the day, I wore a Just Say Moschino T-Shirt Dress. It fit big, so I slipped on a Jacque M bedazzled fanny pack and added height with heels. A Moschino cuff and sunglasses completed my look. Hot! or Hmm..?

Claire Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.