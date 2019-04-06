Celebrities Like Lebron James, Issa Rae, and Russell Westwood Pay Tribute to Nipsey Hussle in Style

Last week, the hip hop world was shaken to its core when 33 year old rapper and activist Nipsey Hussle was murdered in front of his store, Marathon Clothing.



Nipsey Hussle was a young man on the rise, who used his platform to spread positivity and give back to his community. Though his life was cut short, his legacy, brilliance, and contributions will live on.



Friends and fans have been paying tribute to the late great rapper in style.

Take a look below:



Issa Rae showed love on the ‘Gram, wearing a t-shirt with artwork by @DaRealIcon.



This anonymous young lady sported a braided hairstyle by @D_Model_Material, adorned with colorful beads, arranged to look like Nipsey’s face.



Basketball players like Lebron James have been showing love, wearing tees from Nipsey’s store, Marathon Clothing.



Russell Westbrook also represented at a recent game, wearing Marathon Clothing. According to Yahoo Sports, “Westbrook tallied 20 points, 21 assists and 20 rebounds in a 119-103 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, recording the second 20-20-20 night in NBA history.” “That wasn’t for me,” Westbrook told TNT after the game. “That was for my bro. That’s for Nipsey — 20 plus 20 plus 20.”

Support Nipsey’s family and organizations by patronizing his store, Marathon Clothing, here.