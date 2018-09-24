Cardi B Brings The Heat To Milan Fashion Week Rocking Dolce & Gabbana Looks

Paris Fashion Week kicked off today as the last week of runway shows during fashion month. But, Milan Fashion Week closed out with weekend with one of our faves sitting front row—Cardi B! The bombshell rapper attended Dolce & Gabbana’s show rocking animal print from head to toe. She wore a D&G tiger printed trench dress accessorized with fur glasses by the brand and bomb earrings. She completed the look with $1,295 leopard print Giuseppe Zanotti thigh high boots.

Not many people can pull off head to toe animal print, but Cardi looked bomb! With 10,000+ like on our Instagram, readers were loving this ensemble @kingcleopatra_ said, “Cardi always looks so polished and high fashion! Her stylist is nailing it! I absolutely love this. THIS is how you make a statement. DG is still supporting this authentic woman. So proud of her!” We couldn’t agree more! Cardi and her stylist, Kollin Carter are certainly a force to be reckoned with when they work together.

After the show is the after party! Cardi performed at a Dolce event following the show wearing the brand’s thread yet again. This time she strayed away from the animal print and stepped out in a chic pantsuit.

The pink printed jacquard suit featured embellished lapels and looked super classy on Cardi. I love the quick switch to the extra long hair! Next up, Paris Fashion Week! Are you excited to see what she will step out in?