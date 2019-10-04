Brand You Should Know: Katie Biltoft

A girl can never have too many shoes right? Here at Fashion Bomb Daily we love finding new shoe designers who create a bomb pair of heels. Today, we look across the pond to Britain to tell you lovely Bombshells about a new luxury shoe brand named Katie Biltoft.

Handmade in London, Katie Biltoft heels are the epitome of sexy. Incorporating all types of materials such as metallic python, fur, denim, suede and even 9ct gold into her shoes.

An ultra thin heel and a pointed toe seem to be a telltale sign of a Katie Biltoft design, undoubtably soon to be the iconic staple of the brand like gold chains to Chanel or bold prints to Versace.

Most of her heels are a splurge – upwards of $650 depending on the style. All available to buy on the brand’s website www.katiebiltoft.com. Which design are you splurging on first?