Bomb Product of the Day: Off-White Zip Tie Mule Pumps

By Limsan Boulter (@limo_x) for Fashion Bomb Daily

It seems like everything that Virgil Abloh touches at the moment turns to gold. Off-White is by far one of the biggest brands of the past year, and it’s only going to get bigger. With Virgil’s street savvy urban designs, as well as his runway looks for Louis Vuitton it’s easy to see why everyone is watching to see what he will do next.

These Off-White zip tie mule pumps gives us Yeezy vibes mixed with the classic Off-White flare. For $820, would you splurge?

Image: Instagram/Reproduction

