Bomb Product of the Day: LV Moon Alma Bag by Louis Vuitton

When classic designs get re-imagined.

For the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 collection, Nicolas Ghesquière took a look at some of the historic bag designs that built the French powerhouse into the name that is is today.

The Alma handbag is simple in concept. A curved shape bag with top handles and an all-over monogram LV print whether it be the iconic logo print or a more modern patent leather version.

This time-honored design has been revamped with modern touches such as a V shape zipper and a braid chain strap draped across the bag. The new design appears thinner than usual Alma bags creating a sleek, knife-life look. Monsieur Ghesquière even had the logo reworked and displayed it on a small shield-like leather emblem on the front of the bag with the golden engraved padlock hanging below.

Currently, there are 2 options available on LouisVuitton.com: the timeless brown monogram canvas version will set you back $3,050 while the all black is set to be slightly pricier at $3,400.