Bomb Product of the Day: Louis Vuitton Box Scott

By Limsan Boulter (@limo_x)

Last summer saw Cult Gaia’s bamboo Ark half moon shaped bag take over Instagram. Shown on the arm of every fashionista and style influencer out there while on the beaches of white sand or in the cobbled streets of a summer in Europe. This year, the ‘It’ bag of the Insta-season is the Box Scott by Louis Vuitton.

Image: @talisa_lv_mtl

The clear plexiglass ‘bag’ is actually designed as an ornamental box, complete with leather strap encompassing the box, gold hardware finishes and a vintage trunk style clasp. To turn this elegant box into a bag, fashion lovers out there have cleverly used a silk Louis Vuitton scarf creatively tied and twisted into the perfect handle. And voila – summer’s new must have accessory.

Image: @mariipvzz

There are 2 variations currently available on their website. A classic white LV monogrammed version sitting pretty at $1,040. While a more colorful version sees shades of purple, pink, red and orange of the recognisable LV design a little pricer at $1,160.

Which version is your fav?

Image: @wanderlustgal

