Bomb Product of the Day: Kate Spade’s Whimsies FUN Clutch

Who doesn’t love a little “FUN” in their wardrobe! Winter fashion isn’t all about neutral colors, earth tones, and black, a few of us enjoy a pop of color! Get into this Kate Spade New York Whimsies FUN Clutch:
I’m in love!
This splurge, priced at $298, features balloon like bubble letters on the front flap of the clutch.
This Saffiano leather stunner comes with a strap to transform the clutch into a shoulder bag for more comfortable carrying.
Purchase your own here.
Love it, right?
What do you think?