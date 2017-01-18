Bomb Product of the Day: Kate Spade’s Whimsies FUN Clutch

Who doesn’t love a little “FUN” in their wardrobe! Winter fashion isn’t all about neutral colors, earth tones, and black, a few of us enjoy a pop of color! Get into this Kate Spade New York Whimsies FUN Clutch:

I’m in love!

This splurge, priced at $298, features balloon like bubble letters on the front flap of the clutch.

This Saffiano leather stunner comes with a strap to transform the clutch into a shoulder bag for more comfortable carrying.

Purchase your own here.

Love it, right?

What do you think?