Bomb Product of the Day: Fendi FF Logo Slides

Get ready for the summer with Fendi.

The ever-popular slide style took over the warmer months as of late. From designer to online boutique’s all offered the summer staple in a variety of colors, materials and designs. Fur lined, patent leather, PVC, you name it and there is a style out there for you.

On the top end of the price point scale comes the high end designers. A fan favourite, the Fendi slides is part of the luxury brand’s permanent collection. For $750, you can get your hands on a simple and chic slide with buckle detailing – choosing between that classic Fendi brown hue and a crisper cream version both with a contrasting bold FF logo design.

For the designer’s Summer 2020 collection, this prized style has been remade in a youthful, on-trend pastel matte peachy pink with a more subtle approach to showcasing the FF logo. Versatile to the point that you can wear with most outfits: from skirts and dresses or jeans paired with a simple tee for a stylish casual look.

This summer revamp is a touch more at $790, all available via Farfetch.com. Would you splurge?