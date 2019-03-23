Bomb Product of the Day: DylanLex Necklaces

Bomb_Product_of_the_Day_Dylanlex_Necklaces_3

By Limsan Boulter (@limo_x)

DylanLex first came on our radar back in 2016 when Queen B rocked them in her iconic, history making ‘Formation’ video. But it wasn’t just Beyonce who loves these stackable necklaces. RiRi has been seen sporting the necklaces a few times and more recently Khloe Kardashian wore a number of pieces from the brand during a TV appearance with her sisters promoting KUWTK. Even Cardi B has been spotted wearing their earrings and chokers from time to time. So, what is all the hype about?

Beyonce_Formation_Dylanlex_Necklaces
Beyonce wears ‘Ivy’ earrings ($310), ‘Hadley II’ choker ($520) ‘Falkor II’ necklace ($1,080,) ‘Blake’ bracelet ($410) Image: Instagram/@dylanlex
Rihanna_Dylanlex_Necklaces
Rihanna wears ‘Falkor III’ ($1,500) ‘Falkor’ ($1,050) and ‘Falkor II’ ($1,080) Image: Instagram/@dylanlex
Khloe_Kardashian_Dylanlex_Necklace_and_Earrings
Khloe wears ‘Frida II’ earrings ($335) and ‘Scout’ necklace ($710) Image: Instagram/@dylanlex
Cardi_B_Dylanlex_Chocker
Cardi B wears ‘Hadley II’ choker ($520) Image: Instagram/@dylanlex

The brand creates necklaces, chokers, earrings, rings, you name it. Most of the hand crafted designs revolve heavily around crystal or diamanté’s, and made to be worn with other pieces from the brand. Stacking multiple necklaces or with chokers seem to be the New York based brand’s go to image. Almost tribal feeling, a lot of the range includes fringing, chains and is almost always chunky by design.

Hot? Or Hmm…? What are your thoughts?

Bomb_Product_of_the_Day_Dylanlex_Necklaces
Image: Instagram/@dylanlex
Bomb_Product_of_the_Day_Dylanlex_Necklaces_3
Image: Instagram/@dylanlex
Bomb_Product_of_the_Day_Dylanlex_Necklaces_2
Image: Instagram/@dylanlex

Related Topics

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like