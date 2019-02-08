Bomb Product of the Day: Area NYC Crystal-Fringed Heels

By Limsan Boulter (@limo_x) for Fashion Bomb Daily
Parsons School of Design graduates Piotrek Panszczyk and Beckett Fogg, launched Area NYC in 2013. Inspired by the night scene of the 80’s, their designs are glitzy, glamorous and colorful. The brand not only design shoes, they also create jewellery and clothing. Area is now available at Barneys New York online and in store.
Area’s F/W18 collection features many pieces with crystal details. Whether it was through fringing, small embellishments or large crystal earrings. These chandelier crystal satin pumps and crystal embellished pants is our Bomb Product of the Day pick!
