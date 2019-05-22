Bomb Accessories: A First Look Into Fenty by Rihanna Accessories

By: Morgan Smith (@muvamorgs)

After hearing the exciting news surrounding Rihanna and the creation of her Fenty brand with LVMH, fans have been anticipating the brand’s exciting release on May 29th. Rihanna has even been teasing with Fenty campaign videos and magazine shoots wearing Fenty products. Today, actual products have hit the Internet as beauty entrepreneur, Kristen Noel Crawley, shared her Fenty goodies with us on Instagram!

We spy with our little eye more Fenty shades, sandals, and even diamond earrings! Rihanna has already previewed her sunnies, but the shoes and earrings are new to us at Fashion Bomb Daily and we are loving what we see.

Are you excited for the products so far? Stay tuned for May 29th for the official release of the first Fenty line! It’s going to be a hot and stylish summer while Fenty is around.