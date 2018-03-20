Beyoncé Wears A Custom Falgani Shane Peacock India Dress to the Wearable Art Gala Accompanied by Blue Ivy Wearing An Anna Kiki Dress

The Waco to Wakanda themed 2nd Annual Wearable Art Gala had one of the most visually pleasing red carpets we’ve seen. Queen Bey was one of the two honorees and she made an entrance as grand as an honoree would. She stepped out in jaw-dropping custom Falgani Shane Peacock India couture dress.

The curve-hugging gilded dress featured mesh with metallic cut outs. The train of the dress was a rumpled statement that had to be carried. “The cut-outs were strategically placed to mimic the shape of armor, as worn by the Nubian armies” designers Falguni and Shane Peacock told WWD. This embellished frock was absolutely fit for a queen.

The songstress and honoree completed the look with dangling Jean Paul Gaultier earrings. How does she always manage to rock these heavy earrings so flawlessly?! Must be a Queen Bey thing!

Blue Ivy accompanied her mom and dad in a very similar gold ensemble. She donned a custom Anna Kiki Couture dress that was almost identical to Beyonce’s elaborate train. This cutie teamed her dress with a custom gold headpiece by Diva MP Couture. A princess, indeed!

What’s better than one hot dress?! 2! Beyoncé not only stepped out in her custom Falguni Shane Peacock India gown, but she was also draped in a SS18 Jean-Louis Sabaji Couture Spinx dress for the second portion of the night. The silk dress boasts a graphic of sphinxes and a draped chiffon skirt on the bottom half. Bey added her own flair with golf plated cuffs adding a ballon-like look to the sleeves. Hot!

What are your thoughts on these looks?