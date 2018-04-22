Beyoncé Wears More Custom Balmain for Coachella aka Beychella Weekend 2 + Appearances by Solange, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, and More!

Just when we got our lives together after Beyoncé’s epic Coachella headlining performance last weekend, she does it again! Queen Bey tapped Oliver Rousteing yet again for more custom Balmain looks.

Are you ready to see how she slayed our lives yet again?!

Similar to the first weekend, Bey looked regal in an Egyptian royalty inspired look. This time she opted for a silver look as oppose to the gold and black beaded ensemble from last week. The back of her cape was bejeweled with BΔK and an Egytpian bust. She completed her look with a Nefertiti-inspired crown. Yes, Queen Bey!

Talk about details!

For her 2nd look, she rocked an almost identical outfit as last week. The comfortable combination included a BΔK embellished crest sweater in hot pink and distressed Coal N Terry vintage shorts. She also wore her fringe iridescent Christian Louboutin boots again, and yes she danced in heels all night!

She kept her hot pink theme ablaze in her next costume—a mini sequin sweater dress. Hot! The dress had the, now known as “Beychella Crest” on it including an Egyptian bust, a black power fist, a black panther, and a bee. Crest apparel is now available on Beyonce.com for a limited time, so Beyhive put your orders in.

For her final solo set, she proved that she can indeed wear the same costume twice—that is when it’s as bomb as this one! She rocked her signature patent leather bodysuit and oversized jacket from last week, and this time she paraded on the stage with her hood on.

Can Bey ever do wrong in a bodysuit? Next, look she flaunted those hot curves in a shimmering wrap bodysuit with a plunging neck.

She was joined again by Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams for their iconic Destiny’s Child set that took us back to the ‘Say My Name’ days. Michelle glistened in a crop top and belted pants, while Kelly kept it cute in a shirt dress. I think we can all agree that these looks had them glowing!

Solange also made another appearance this week. The Knowles sisters were both shining, Solange wore a fringe iridescent custom Balmain look with matching boots, while Bey kept on her plunging neck bodysuit. These two are a dynamic duo, indeed!

Another phenomenal performance from Beyoncé, she is truly a talented individual! What did you think of her second performance looks? Is there one you favor?