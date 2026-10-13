Beyoncé Wore a $598 Et Ochs Antique Moss Matte Jersey Draped Midi Dress to the Knowles-Rowland House Opening in Houston

Beyoncé attended the opening of the Knowles-Rowland House in Houston alongside her mom Tina Knowles, Kelly Rowland, and her daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi. For the occasion, she wore a $598 Et Ochs Gaia Draped Blouson Matte Jersey Midi Dress in Antique Moss, featuring a plunging wrap neckline, dolman sleeves, and an asymmetric ruched skirt with a draped panel. She styled the look with voluminous honey-blonde curls.

During the event, Beyoncé and Kelly got emotional reflecting on their favorite memories growing up at St. John’s Church and what it means to be part of the permanent housing development that bears their names.

The Knowles-Rowland House is an $8.4 million permanent supportive housing project, and the 31-unit complex will provide housing and supportive services for people experiencing homelessness. The development is an adaptive reuse of the Knowles-Rowland Center for Youth, a community facility originally built in 1999 using funds generated from Destiny’s Child’s first single. The project was developed in partnership with Bread of Life.

Shop Beyoncé’s Et Ochs dress at Bergdorf Goodman.

Video: mscocodomingue, Fox 26 Houston