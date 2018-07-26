Beyoncé Vacations Overseas Wearing Tongoro Studio, Versace, Fendi, And More!

Bey & Jay have been On The Run in Europe all summer long, and now they are bringing their beloved OTR2 tour to the states. Before jet setting overseas back to kick off the US leg of the tour in Cleveland they dropped some photos of their summer festivities. The family pictures include luxury yacht rides with their kids, museum visits, and of course major slays from Queen Bey.

In one of her pics, she struck a pose in a set from Cushnie et Och’s SS18 line. The all white look featured $945 crop flared pants and a $795 scoop neck top. She slipped on strappy sandals to complete her look.

We know the bomb couple is no stranger to museum visits after their epic ‘Ape Sh*t’ video shot in The Louvre. Bey had a date night with her hubby rocking a $3,310 belted yellow Crepe de Chine Fendi dress. She rocked a high ponytail with this look which was the perfect style of choice ensuring that it didn’t take away from the neck bow tie. The midi dress fell right above her ankles showing off her Jimmy Choo x Off White sandals yet again.

Versace, Versace, Versace! Who says the queen can’t step out on some fly Versace threads?! She rocked a SS ’91 ‘Vogue’ tribute printed silk button down and matching shorts. Even her $295 ‘Vogue’ printed Versace shades matched perfectly with her look. Bomb!

When she’s not on stage draped in costume threads, Bey can show us a little casual cute fit. She showed off her curves in a $2,227 Koche x Paris Saint-German crystal embellished jersey and Gianvito Rossi mules.

Of course the queen of mini dresses had to show off her stems in a hot dress. She looked bomb in a fun printed Versace dress and wore tribute Medusa sandals by the brand.

Bey admired the sunset on vacay in a snakeskin printed Tongoro Studio look. The off-the-shoulder top had a tie front with matching wide leg pants. Hot!

Baby love! We got another glimpse of the uber adorable twins, Rumi & Sir. Who do you think they resemble?

To complete her streak of pics, Bey blew smooches at Jay in a striped Mr. Self Portrait ensemble. The romper and blazer look is so chic and effortless!

Which outfit was your favorite?