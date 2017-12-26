Best of 2017: Model of The Year

Okay so we love us some Tyra Banks, but we don’t need America’s Next Top Model to choose the five hottest, most sought after models of 2017 because it was totally apparent! Whether strutting down the runway for a high-end brand or striking fierce poses for an upscale magazine, these five models dominated the fashion industry this year and were plastered all over social media every time we scrolled. When it comes to beauty, style, and flair these five baddies have all three on lock. Let’s run down our nominees for the Top Five Models of 2017 below.

1. Jasmine Sanders aka Golden Barbie

Miss Jasmine has come a long way since modeling online for fashion stores like Forever 21. This lovely young lady has climbed her way to the top in the modeling world in a fierce, unapologetic way. Posing in Vogue and covering magazines like Harper’s Bazaar are now this model’s forte.

Her golden skin tone and striking eyes make her the perfect prop for a picture. Whether posing for paparazzi in Paris or walking the runway for Moschino, this babe is definitely a hot commodity.

2. Adwoa Aboah

No fashion brand can lose with Adwoa in their threads. This long-legged beauty’s unique features catches all eyes and captivates immediately.

Her iconic and timeless Vogue Britain cover, under Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful’s direction, broke the internet and had the fashion world salivating.

When she’s not slaying Vogue covers she’s effortlessly working an editorial shoot or heating up the runway for major designers like Dior.

3. Bella Hadid

Her sister Gigi Hadid may have dominated the modeling industry last year, but this year Bella Hadid showed up and showed out! Earning her wings as a Victoria Secrets’ runway model and landing Vogue covers all over from Korea to Brazil, Bella did not come to play!

Bella is most definitely becoming a style icon of this generation. She can make an Oscar de la Renta runway look enticing or a simple white top and skirt pop.

4. Slick Woods

How could anyone not look at this face and its features and refrain from doing a double take? We are sure Rihanna did. Perhaps that’s why she was chosen to model for Fenty Beauty, and of course the picture with her in the Stunna red lipstick went viral.

Slick’s bad a** demeanor and “in your face” style transfers well in editorial shoots and on the runways of couture brands like Fendi.

What other model could have pulled off this animated, editorial like Slick? Mark our words when we say that this gorgeous girl is going to be around in the modeling industry for a while.

5. Duckie Thot

If there was ever such a thing as a walking muse, Duckie wins that title. This stunning being makes any piece of clothing look lavish.

Duckie has walked the runway for brands like J’Aton Couture and Fenty and has graced the covers of many a magazine or ruled editorial shoots for brands like Laquan Smith.

