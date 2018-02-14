Beauty Crush Wednesday #BCW: Danai Gurira

Honoring all things Black Panther this week, this week’s beauty crush hails from Ohio, was raised in Zimbabwe and starting Friday she’ll be representing Wakanda. From The Walking Dead to the big screen, Danai Gurira’s career has been nothing short of astronomical with red carpet and beauty moments to match.

The ebony-skinned beauty doesn’t need much coverage because of her smooth, glowing complexion, but her skin tone grants her the opportunity to play with lots of color. From ravishing reds to pretty pinks and shades of plum, the pops of color definitely work in her favor. Lashes and vivid eyeliner add subtle drama to the eyes, elevating her look each and every time.



For the role of Okoye, Gurira’s Black Panther character, she traded in those Walking Dead locks for a shaved head, embodying the role wholeheartedly. She was admittedly nervous about it initially, but now rocks it like no other, even working in a few designs.

Stunning, no? We’re excited to see what else the actress and playwright has in store for the rest of the year, though given all the buzz surrounding Black Panther, she’s definitely going to be busy for a while.



For more of this week’s beauty crush, spy our gallery above! What say you to this week’s pick, and will you be watching Black Panther this weekend?