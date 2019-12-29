Atlanta #FightNight Fashion: Tammy Rivera in a White Lace Nadine Merabi Jumpsuit, Monica in a Pink Balenciaga Coat, Floyd Mayweather in Balmain Broken Mirror Jacket, and More!

Atlanta Celebrity Style FeaturedAtlanta #FightNight Fashion: Tammy Rivera in a White Lace Nadine Merabi Jumpsuit, Monica in a Pink Balenciaga Coat, Floyd Mayweather in Balmain Broken Mirror Jacket, and More!byClairePosted on December 29, 2019December 29, 201981 views1 minute read Atlanta stepped out in style last night for the Gervonta Davis vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa fight last night at State Farm Arena! From Fendi to custom furs, the A did not come to play! Take a look: T.I. and Tiny represented for Fashion Bomb Couples, with T.I. in a red Hideoki Bespoke suit, and Tiny in a YSL dress and purse, and Gianvito Rossi sandals. Turn on your JavaScript to view content More Couples Style! Kandi stepped through in a $795 Alice & Olivia Sequined Blazer and $2,595 YSL Boots, while Todd sported an $890 Fendi Sweater. Turn on your JavaScript to view content More Fashion Bomb Couples! Cue Rasheed and Kirk Frost, with Rasheeda in a $3,980 Monogram Fendi Coat and $650 Matching Visor. Turn on your JavaScript to view content Tammy Rivera pumped through in a Nadine Merabi lace jumpsuit and a $1,200 Gucci Hat. Turn on your JavaScript to view content Monica posted up in a $2,000 Balenciaga pink coat, $324 Helmut Lang top, and Amina Muaddi Boots. Turn on your JavaScript to view content Toya looked bomb in an Hermes Birkin, Gorski Furs Vest, and gold YSL Boots. Turn on your JavaScript to view content Quality Music CEO Pee stepped though in a jacket and hat by Henig Furs. Venita McCollum rocked a full look by Tom Ford. Quad wore a velvet blue dress by Black Halo and Casadei Boots. Turn on your JavaScript to view content Chinchilly on Style wore the same Casadei Boots and a jacket from @TheIvyShowroom Lastly, Floyd Mayweather represented for the fighters in a $17,495 Balmain Broken Mirror Hoodie. Would you splurge? Get all the Fight Night Looks below: Turn on your JavaScript to view content Who was Best Dressed? Related TopicsBalenciagaCasadeiFendiHenig FursKandiMonicaNadine MerabiRasheeda FrostTammy RiveraTinyTodd TuckerTom FordToya WrightVenita McCollumYSL Claire Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world. Previous Article Fashion News Featured Virgil Abloh Says Streetwear Will Die in the Next Decade: Experts Weigh In Posted on December 29, 2019December 29, 2019byClaire View Post Subscribe Subscribe now to our newsletter Subscribe You May Also Like View Post Fashion News Featured Virgil Abloh Says Streetwear Will Die in the Next Decade: Experts Weigh In Posted on December 29, 2019December 29, 2019byClaire View Post Beauty Claire's Life Featured Hair Get Rid of Unwanted Hair with Completely Bare: Leave Skin Healthy, Sexy, and Smooth Posted on December 29, 2019December 29, 2019byClaire View Post Diversity Fashion Discussion Featured Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian Accused of Blackface for Tremendously Tan Photo on the Cover of 7 Hollywood Mag Posted on December 29, 2019December 29, 2019byClaire View Post Celebrity Style Featured Khloe Kardashian Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian in Vintage Dior Gown, Khloe Kardashian in Gold Bryan Hearns Dress, and Kylie Jenner in Green Ralph & Russo: The K Sisters Slay in Style for Christmas Posted on December 26, 2019December 26, 2019byClaire View Post Accessories Celebrity Style Claire's Life Featured Hats Currently Trending: White Fedora Hats as seen on Monica, Emily B, and Claire! Get the Look at FashionBombDailyShop.com Posted on December 26, 2019December 26, 2019byClaire View Post Celebrity Style Fashion Bomb Daily Shop Featured Shopping Emily B Poses for Christmas Photo with Fabolous and Sons Johan and Jonas in Frances Grey Hat Available on FashionBombDailyShop.com Posted on December 25, 2019byClaire View Post Celebrity Style Featured Jennifer Lopez Shopping Jennifer Lopez Steps Out for Pre Holiday Workout in Carbon 38 Red Sports Bra and Leggings and The Kooples “Tighten Up” Sneakers Posted on December 24, 2019byClaire View Post Beyonce Celebrity Style Featured Beyonce Blesses our Timelines in Custom Duckie Confetti Leopard Corset, Gloves, and Skirt and Oscar De La Renta Green Drop Earrings Posted on December 24, 2019December 24, 2019byClaire