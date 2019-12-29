Atlanta #FightNight Fashion: Tammy Rivera in a White Lace Nadine Merabi Jumpsuit, Monica in a Pink Balenciaga Coat, Floyd Mayweather in Balmain Broken Mirror Jacket, and More!

Atlanta stepped out in style last night for the Gervonta Davis vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa fight last night at State Farm Arena! From Fendi to custom furs, the A did not come to play! Take a look:

T.I. and Tiny represented for Fashion Bomb Couples, with T.I. in a red Hideoki Bespoke suit, and Tiny in a YSL dress and purse, and Gianvito Rossi sandals.
More Couples Style! Kandi stepped through in a $795 Alice & Olivia Sequined Blazer and $2,595 YSL Boots, while Todd sported an $890 Fendi Sweater.
More Fashion Bomb Couples! Cue Rasheed and Kirk Frost, with Rasheeda in a $3,980 Monogram Fendi Coat and $650 Matching Visor.
Tammy Rivera pumped through in a Nadine Merabi lace jumpsuit and a $1,200 Gucci Hat.
Monica posted up in a $2,000 Balenciaga pink coat, $324 Helmut Lang top, and Amina Muaddi Boots.
Toya looked bomb in an Hermes Birkin, Gorski Furs Vest, and gold YSL Boots.
Quality Music CEO Pee stepped though in a jacket and hat by Henig Furs.
Venita McCollum rocked a full look by Tom Ford.
Quad wore a velvet blue dress by Black Halo and Casadei Boots.
Chinchilly on Style wore the same Casadei Boots and a jacket from @TheIvyShowroom
Lastly, Floyd Mayweather represented for the fighters in a $17,495 Balmain Broken Mirror Hoodie. Would you splurge?

Get all the Fight Night Looks below:

Who was Best Dressed?

