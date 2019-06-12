Arian Simone Gets Fearless With Convos With Claire As A Celebrity Guest Panelist

By: Morgan Smith (@muvamorgs)

Gearing up for Convos With Claire in Atlanta on June 15th-June 16th, Fashion Bomb Daily is happy to announce our special guests list which includes celebrity panelist: Arian Simone!

Yes, you heard it right! Arian Simone is an all-around Entrepreneur, Founder and CEO, Business Investor, and PR and Marketing Specialist. Arian is also the owner of the fashion company, Arian Simone Collection, which offers women a taste of luxury at affordable prices! In addition, she is the best-selling author behind the Fearless Faith + Hustle: 21 Day Devotional Journey which is a spiritual and business guide for female entrepreneurs.

Arian Simone endured a period of hardships after college as she experienced homelessness and unemployment. She eventually built a successful PR and Marketing firm from the ground up, allowing her to build relationships with professionals from companies such as Sony Pictures, Universal Pictures, Walt Disney, and more. She decided to share her successful, FEARLESS life with others through the creation of Fearless Magazine which as a platform dedicated to generating content, inspiration, and experiences of the entrepreneurial woman. The publication has been viewed and distributed internationally to companies like Barnes and Noble and featured on MTV and VH1.

Come out to Convos With Claire to hear Arian Simone share her experiences on overcoming hardships, being successful, and becoming fearless as a woman in business! Secure your tickets now at CWCATL.eventbrite.com.