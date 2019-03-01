Show Review: Balmain Fall 2019

Balmain’s Fall 2019 show was located in a cavernous space, illuminated by blue flood lights which offset the glossy white/gray floors.
Balmain’s signature leather jackets, capes, and pants were enlivened with shiny textures: think studs, spikes, crystals, and patent leather.
Models walked to an 80’s soundtrack and sported 80’s silhouettes to boot: strong shoulders, large decorations (bows on hips), and select slouchy ensembles that could have been pulled from Boy George’s Culture Club.
The collection married old and new, classic with contemporary for another outstanding show. At the end, Olivier Rousteing took a bow with his Balmain army: a bevy of beautiful women all dipped in shiny, sexy, threads.
What did you think?