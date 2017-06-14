On the Scene: The 2017 Women In Film Max Mara Face of the Future Celebration with Serayah and Olivia Culpo in Max Mara, Alexandra Shipp in Self Portrait, and More!

Some of our favorite style stars were in attendance at the 2017 Women In Film Max Mara Face of the Future Celebration—partying for beauty Zoey Deutch.

Let’s get into the night’s ensembles!

Serayah layered a sheer, long-sleeve printed top over a bustier-inspired, curve hugging dress. This was styled to perfection.

Olivia Culpo uplifted a classic black button-front shirt with printed trousers.

Everyone gathered to celebrate Zoey Deutch, thus it was only fitting that she was the lady in red!

Alexandra Shipp was pretty in pink, clad in a $615 Self Portrait Guipure Lace Midi Dress. Hot!

On-trend culottes were on the style agenda for Jessica Gomes.

Bellamy Young was white hot in a v-neck, front pocket shift dress. She never disappoints!

Sophia Bush was suited up in all-grey, with pops of white.

Who had your favorite look at the party?