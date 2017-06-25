On the Scene: The 2017 BET Awards with Lil Mama in Steven Khalil, Yara Shahidi in Jonathan Simkhai, Duckie Thot, and More!

The 2017 BET Awards are about to go down! It’s one of our favorite awards shows of the year because it’s always a party. The stars are flooding the carpet already, so it’s only right to break down all the fabulous looks.

Check them all out here:

Lil Mama was a complete glam-azon in a sheer embellished Steven Khalil design with a sexy slit and swiss dot tulle skirt.

Yara Shahidi demonstrated the power of denim in a Jonathan Simkhai dress in the timeless texture, anchored with feather sandals.

Duckie Thot was the lady in red, outfitted in a one-shoulder, ruffle cutout gown. Simply stunning!

A sheer black, belted gown with voluminous sleeves was on the style agenda for Blac Chyna.

Kat Graham was a veritable optical illusion in a geometric print, long-sleeve piece with sultry cutout accents.

Logan Browning slipped on a pink feather-accented mini dress. Gorgeous, no?

Sevyn served curves in an embellished keyhole Yousef Al-Jasmi gown with sheer cutout panels that hugged her body like a glove.

Justine Skye dropped jaws in an embellished bustier-inspired dress. She’s always flawless.

Everything was coming up florals for Letoya Luckett, who was clad in a long-sleeve gown in the classic print with a low-cut neckline and a thigh-high slit. So hot!

Tammy Rivera flaunted midriff and décolletage in a long-sleeve, tie-waist polka dot crop top and high-waist wide leg trousers. I would totally wear this.

Dascha Polanco was suited up in an all-white pairing with a plunging neckline and ruffle shoulder detailing. She’s never looked better!

Goapele was pretty in pink, stunning in a one-shoulder fuchsia dress and statement-making earrings. She’s unbelievably gorgeous.

Pearl Thusi also served up florals—giving a voluminous ‘fro and legs with a sultry slit. Hot!

Garcelle Beauvais showcased her toned gams in a beaded wrap mini dress.

Shaun Ross layered it on in a long camo jacket, matching trousers, a sheer lace turtleneck, and platform boots.

Mack Wilds uplifted an all-black ensemble with retro-inspired readers, layered chains, and a leopard print silk button-front shirt. Great look!

Who had your favorite look at the awards show? Stay tuned as we update with all of the night’s looks!