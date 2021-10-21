You ask, we answer! @brownskinbody says, “Please find me this dress!”

Jordyn Woods showed off her modeling skills and her curves, posing in the $222.25 Poster Girl “Charlotte” dress in syrup. Allowing the dress to steal the show, she opted for a pair of small hoop earrings and PVC mules as her only accessories.

Woods, in addition to celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Duckie Thot, happens to be a fan of Poster Girls’ Charlotte dress as she’s been spied in the pink colorway on a previous occasion. The dress is quite hard to miss with its sexy details such as the cutouts connected by crystal heart embellishments and the psychedelic swirl lace and fishnet combination.

While the brown syrup color is sold out, the brand is offering the “Charlotte” dress in six other colors including optic white, dawn, forest green, lilac, fuchsia, and tangerine.

Would you rock this dress?