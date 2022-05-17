Celebrity chart-toppers and fan favorites hit the Las Vegas strip for this year’s Billboard Music Awards this past Sunday! The stars walked the red carpet and main stage in a multitude of eye-catching looks, but why tell you when we can show you? Check out who made the best-dressed list below:

Kylie Jenner in Balmain with Travis Scott

Photo: Getty

While the couple showed up together and Travis performed during the award show, all eyes were on Kylie Jenner and that Fall-Winter 2022 Balmain dress that contoured her curves to perfection. The looks was adorned with gold cuff bracelets and rings, a great choice to finish it off.

Megan Thee Stallion in Mugler

Photo: Getty

Thee Stallion wore Mugler both on the red carpet and for her performance that evening. Styled by Eric Archibald, she arrived in a nude gradient two-piece set featuring a cut-out at the hip and futuristic crystal details. On stage, the starlet rocked a geometric, fitted jumpsuit with lace-up boots that allowed her all the wiggle-room to bust a move. Go off, Meg!

Photo: Getty

Doja Cat in Schiaparelli Haute Couture

Photo: Jacob Webster

The award recipient looked truly regal in her one-of-a-kind Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown styled by Brett Alan Nelson. It was all in the details with this one, with nail rings by Bijules, gold pasties by Agent Provocateur. With hair by Jared Henderson, makeup done by Ernesto Casillas using Pat McGrath and nails manicured by Saccia, it’s not wonder she made best-dressed!

Janet Jackson in Thom Browne

Photo: Getty

Janet Jackson presented Mary J. Blige with the Icon Award wearing a full look by Thome Browne! The timeless goddess was done up by makeup artist Preston Meneses and Larry Sims on the hair.

Mary J. Blige in Rey Ortiz and Julien Macdonald

Photo: Getty

We got two looks from Mary J. last night, included the custom Rey Ortiz dress she wore to accept her Billboard Music Icon Award. The next was a lacy Julien Macdonald cut out v-neck dress from the Spring-Summer 2019 collection. Both looks were styled by Jason Rembert with hairstylist Tym and MUA Porsche Cooper glamming her up.

Photo: Will Sterling

P. Diddy and Christian Combs

As the host of the evening, it was a big night for Diddy and he could have easily single-handedly made up the entire best-dressed list on his own with his 10 looks! Pictured here, he wore a Jacob Lee suit styled by Jason Rembert alongside son Christian Combs in an Etro top, Tom Ford boxers, and L’Enchanteur pants, styled by Legendary Lade .

Chance, Jessie and D’lila Combs in custom Jovana Louis

The combs family took over the night with the twins and big sister Chance all wearing custom Jovana Louis. Their stylist Jun Choi nailed it!

Main Image: Getty + Jacob Webster